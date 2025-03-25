New Delhi, Singer Neha Kakkar broke down and apologised profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. Neha Kakkar breaks down at Melbourne concert, apologises to fans for arriving late

In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.

Some members could be heard shouting 'go back' to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience.

“You have been really sweet and patient itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho . I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya ," the 36-year-old singer said.

"Aap itne der se wait kar rahe ho . I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho . I was so worried about ki kya hoga . It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho , I will make you all dance," she added.

Kakkar known for songs such as "Buhe Vich", "Kaala Chashma" and "Manali Trance" performed in Melbourne on Sunday, a day after her concert in Sydney.

While her apology pacified some in the audience, many were still not convinced.

A voice in the video said, "This isn't India, you're in Australia. Go back and take rest. We waited for over two hours. Very good acting. Yeh Indian Idol nahi hai .”

One person posted a photo of Kakkar standing on the stage and captioned it, "Came up the stage at 10pm for 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying.. Wrapped up in less than hour. Such a crap concert.. Heights is unprincipled ."

Another person called her concert a "waste of time and money".

