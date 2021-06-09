Neha Kakkar drops unseen wedding day video of her planning a surprise for husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar on Wednesday shared a throwback video from her wedding day. In the video, she is seen rehearsing Kabir Singh's Pehla Pyar backstage, as a surprise for her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. She is wearing her red bridal lehenga and playing a ukulele.

She captioned the video, "Backstage Rehearsal from my Own Wedding!! Don’t really know how to play Ukulele, Just wanted to give Him a Surprise.. Thank Youuuu @deepakramola buddy for capturing this precious moment #NehuDiaries."

Reacting to her post, celebs as well as fans praised her and poured their love. Singer Stebin Ben wrote, "beautifully sung" while Sugandha Mishra and Jassie Gill dropped a bunch of heart eye and applause emojis. A fan wrote, "Cutest+talented." Another said, "Nice neha didu." A third commented, "heaven" while another wrote, "you are always no. 1".

Recently, Neha celebrated her 33rd birthday and Rohanpreet went all out to make her feel special. Sharing a picture with her, he penned a long note, "Hey my love my queen & the @nehakakkar today is your birthday mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I will care for you more than I have so far. You look lovely to me in every moment. I promise to give you all the happiness).. I’m honored to be your husband. I promise to love you each and every minute of our lives. Happy birthday my love. I hope when you read this, you will smile!! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine!!! God bless you nehu my queen."

The couple tied the knot last year after dating for just a few weeks. Earlier this year, Neha and Rohanpreet celebrated their six-month anniversary. They met first in August 2020 when they were filming their song Nehu Da Vyah.

For their honeymoon, the couple had travelled to Dubai. They have celebrated several firsts, including Valentine's Day and Lohri this year.

Neha can currently be seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12. She was a contestant in the second season of the reality show, in 2005. Neha shot to fame with the song Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail in 2012. She has sung many hit numbers, such as Kaala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Maare, among others.