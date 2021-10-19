Neha Kakkar holds knife to Rohanpreet Singh’s throat during pre-anniversary celebrations, kisses him later. Watch

Neha Kakkar shared a sneak peek of her pre-anniversary celebration with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. She took to Instagram to post a video of them exchanging kisses and cutting a cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video began with Neha jokingly holding the knife to Rohanpreet’s throat and saying, “Jo bhi hai mere hawaale kar de (Give me everything you have).” He cosied up to her and replied, “Lo kar diya (I did).” He then joked, “Ab tere hawaale watan saathiyo (I entrust the country to you).”

Although Neha and Rohanpreet got married just last year, they sang ‘happy 25th anniversary to us’. She explained the reason behind the same in the caption of her Instagram post. They also fed each other cake.

“4 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me. P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction. And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings. #NehuPreet,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha and Rohanpreet first met in August last year, during the shoot of her music video, Nehu Da Vyah. They got married just two months later.

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, Neha said that when she and Rohanpreet first started talking, she made it clear that she did not want a relationship and was looking to get married. He felt that he was too young to settle down and they briefly stopped talking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, one day, after drinking a few beers, Rohanpreet messaged Neha, “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” She dismissed it as a drunken act but the next morning, when she flew to Chandigarh to shoot for another music video, he came to her hotel room to meet her and expressed his intention to go through with what he said.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she and Rohanpreet Singh ‘have not thought about having a baby’, puts pregnancy rumours to rest

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on the morning of October 24 last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony. In the evening, they got married as per Hindu rituals.