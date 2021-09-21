Neha Kakkar says she and Rohanpreet Singh ‘have not thought about having a baby’, puts pregnancy rumours to rest

Singer Neha Kakkar, during a recent appearance on Dance Deewane 3, said that she and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh have not yet thought about starting a family. Her comments come amid rumours that they are expecting their first child.

After watching contestant Gunjan perform to Lungi Dance, Neha blessed her and said, “Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan).”

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October last year after a whirlwind romance. Just two months later, they sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared a picture of them together, in which she was seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump. However, it was soon revealed to be a still from their music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

During a conversation with fashion designer Anita Dongre, Rohanpreet recalled meeting Neha for the first time while shooting for the music video of her single, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said.

Neha said that the ‘attraction was strong’ towards Rohanpreet right from the beginning and it did not take long for her to realise that he was ‘the one’. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.