‘Pregnant’ Neha Kakkar says the baby’s kicking in behind-the-scenes Khyaal Rakhya Kar video, Rohanpreet Singh comes to her rescue

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:14 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her recent music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song also featured her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, and made the headlines for the couple fuelling pregnancy rumours while promoting it.

On Wednesday, Neha took to Instagram to share the video, and wrote in the caption, “Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar. We’re Trending No.1 P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan @raghav.sharma.14661 Love you.” The video showed the couple eating snacks. Neha could be seen wearing a fake belly. At one point in the video, she exclaimed, “Kick maara (it kicked)!” Everyone laughed.

“Cuteness overloaded,” Neha’s brother, singer Tony Kakkar wrote in the comments section. “Abhi Batata Hun Isse.. Mere Babuu ko KICK Maar Rha hai??!! (I’ll show him, how dare he kick my baby),” wrote Rohanpreet.

Sung by Neha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar has been penned by Babbu with music by Rajat Nagpal. The song has been produced by Anshul Garg, directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. It was released earlier this week, after fans speculated about Neha’s pregnancy.

Neha had made headlines when she shared the picture of herself with a baby bump. To add fuel to the fire, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar had even commented to the post, saying that he was set to become an uncle. A day later, it was revealed the picture was actually a poster of the new song.

Incidentally, the couple met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video earlier this year, and promptly decided to get married. They tied the knot in October, and went on honeymoon to Dubai.

