Neha Kakkar lip-syncs to Tony Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal's Oh Sanam for Rohanpreet Singh, he says: 'You are my happiness'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are not holding back on romance as they celebrate their first Baisakhi after their wedding. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share wishes on the occasion and shower each other with love.

The Indian Idol 12 judge posted a video lip-syncing to the recently released song Oh Sanam. The track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. In the video, Neha was seen wearing a peach-coloured traditional outfit while acting to the lyrics.

Neha shared the video and wrote, "Navratre, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa aur Ramadan Ki Shubhkamnayein! Mera Har Ek त्योहार/ My Every Celebration is YOU Hubby @rohanpreetsingh." She also praised Shreya. "Queen @shreyaghoshal The Way You Sing!" adding a lovestruck emoji. Rohanpreet took to the comments section and said, "Oh My Baby.. I Love Ypu The Most My Queen!! You Are My Happiness!!!! Thank you so much for Making Our Lives/My Life Most Beautiful My Love!!"

A few days ago, the couple was seen dancing to the song with Tony video-bombing the performance.

Rohanpreet, on the other hand, shared pictures of the couple and said, "NehuPreet Ki Taraf se Navratre, Vaisakhi, Gudi Padwa aur Ramadhan Ki Shubh Kamnayein!!" Tony took to the comments section and wrote, "Most beautiful couple.. love you both so much."

Neha and Rohanpreet first met in August 2020 when they were filming for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. Post the shoot, the singer asked Neha for her Snapchat ID and soon began talking. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in October last year. They travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon. They have been spotted several times, showering each other with love and leaving fans in awe.

