Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly in Delhi recently for a friend's wedding. Videos of the couple singing and dancing have landed on the internet.

Rohanpreet shared video clips, though there was no mention of the place or the occasion. In one, both are dressed in formal western wear as Rohanpreet sings while dancing with Neha. In another clip, the duo lovingly look at each other as a song plays in the background. Rohanpreet wrote in his caption, "@nehakakkar, tere bina ab na lenge ik bhi dumm."

In other videos, they can be seen dancing to hits such as Fakira and Aankh Maare.

A couple of days back, Neha had taken to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten note she received from fans, onboard a flight. "Love from some beautiful people sitting behind!" The letter's text said: "Dear Neha and Rohanpreet! We saw you'll at security but couldn't say hi. Lots of love from us at 25D, E and F. We hope you have a lovely flight and a great year ahead. Love Anchal, Hanisha and Sayesha. PS-Tu apna khyaal rakhya kar."

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rohanpreet shared pictures of a special tattoo he had got done and wrote: "Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also You know am Confused now coz you said this tatto is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!! @nehakakkar Happy Valentine’s Day to You all too!"