Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight, it ends with 'tu apna khayal rakhya kar'
- Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
Singer Neha Kakkar is immensely popular and has a strong fan following. On Thursday, the singer shared a handwritten letter she got from her fans onboard a flight.
Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Neha wrote: "Love from some beautiful people sitting behind!" The letter's text read: "Dear Neha and Rohanpreet! We saw you'll at security but couldn't say hi. Lots of love from us at 25D, E and F. We hope you have a lovely flight and a great year ahead. Love Anchal, Hanisha and Sayesha. PS-Tu apna khyaal rakhya kar."
The couple was spotted at the airport, twinning in black. The couple got married in October last year in a fairy tale wedding in Delhi. They left for Dubai soon after to celebrate their honeymoon.
On their return, they released a music video together. It was titled Khayaal Rakhya Kar. Prior to its formal launch, a picture of Neha with a baby bump took her fans by surprise. However, it turned out to a promotional shot for the music video. Khayaal Rakhya Kar featured Neha in a young and old avatar while Rohanpreet appeared both as her husband, who dies in a freak accident, and her son.
The couple recently shot for a Valentine's special episode for the latest season of singing reality show Indian Idol, along with other popular TV couples - Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Kakkar is currently judging the 12th season of Indian Idol alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.
