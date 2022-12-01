Neha Kakkar showers Rohanpreet Singh with kisses on his birthday: 'Cutest boy in the world, my jaan'

Singer Neha Kakkar wished singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh via an Instagram post. Rohanpreet Singh turned 28 on Thursday. Neha shared a series of pictures with her husband while enjoying cute and happy moments with him. Both of them gave kisses to each other. She called him ‘my jaan.’ (Also read: Inside Rhea Kapoor's party for 'best friend’ Karan Boolani's birthday: 'With everyday I love you more')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, both of them twinned in black-white outfits at their home. Neha wore a black top and black pants with white stripes. Rohanpreet wore a black shirt with white alphabets on it. Both of them wore the same neckpiece. In one of the pictures, Neha gave a kiss on Rohanpreet's cheek with love. In another picture, Rohanpreet gave a kiss to her. In another picture, both of them looked at each other and laughed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Cutest boy in the world!!!! My Jaan @rohanpreetsingh.Mata rani Waheguru ji aapko humesha khushiyaan hi khushiyaan dein (May god bless you with loads of happiness).” Musician Antara Mitra wrote, “Aj toh birthday boy mila mujhe!! Subah subah (I met the birthday boy early in the morning).” Singer Meenal Jain commented, “Happy birthday @rohanpreetsingh.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Neha's fans commented, “World's biggest and valuable couple.” Another fan wrote, “Hyee..ye kitne pyare hai dono (Both of them look so lovely).” Other fan commented, “Best thing on internet.” “Hhahah 9th pic is so cute, cutest couple”, wrote one person. “Happy birthday Rohanpreet ji”, commented another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures and extended birthday wishes to Rohanpreet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Neha and Rohan celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Sharing the video from their celebrations, Neha wrote, "About last night!! Our 2nd Anniversary Celebration. Rohu and Nehu’s look: designed and styled by Nehu."

Neha got married to Rohanpreet Singh on the morning of October 24, 2020 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, both of them got married as per Hindu rituals. Both are singers by profession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON