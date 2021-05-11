Neha Kakkar storms off after a reel fight with Rohanpreet Singh, fans find it cute. Watch

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have gotten into a fight but it is not something to be worried about. The singers, who are going to release their new track Khad Tainu Main Dassa, shared a video in which they were seen involved in a cute fake fight.

In the video, shared on their respective Instagram accounts, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen hitting and pulling each other. While Rohapreet smacks her head playfully, Neha pulls his shirt before she storms off. Neha shared the video with the hashtag '#KhadTainuMainDassa'. Rohanpreet, on the other hand, used the hashtag and added, "Hadd Hai Yaar!"

Music director Manmeet Singh, of the Meet Brothers duo, reacted to the video. "Haha. Cutest fight ever," he said. Fans too echoed the same emotion. "Oh God😂youu two🤦🏻‍♀️😛.... cutiees," a fan commented. "Cute fight," added another. A third fan joked, "Shadi k bad ke halat." "Why so cute," a fourth said. Several others dropped laughing and heart emojis.

Last week, Neha and Rohanpreet announced they were collaborating again on a new song. The couple shared the poster from their upcoming track Khad Tainu Main Dassa and said, "First Look/Poster of #KhadTainuMainDassa by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh." In the posters, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen standing on a football pitch with orange balls in their hands.

Before Khad Tainu Main Dassa, Neha and Rohanpreet have collaborated on Nehu Da Vyah, Ex Calling, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Rohanpreet first met Neha in August last year while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, he asked her for her Snapchat ID, and they began talking. After a whirlwind romance, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October last year. They spent their honeymoon in Dubai.