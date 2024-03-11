Netizens fume as Madonna scolds fan for sitting down during concert only to notice a wheelchair: ‘They paid for a seat’

Madonna was caught on video calling out a fan who she saw was not standing among the crowd cheering for her at her show in Los Angeles last week. However, she soon realised that the person was seated in a wheelchair. Madonna scolded a fan for sitting down during a concert only to notice a wheelchair (REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The incident took place while the singer performed at the Kia Forum as part of her Celebration Tour. “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” Madonna asked, walking over to the edge of the stage to look closely.

She soon realised she had made a mistake. “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” the musician said after noticing the wheelchair. “I’m glad you are here.”

‘If I had all the money in the world I wouldn't go to her show’

Social media fumed after the video went viral. One user wrote in the comment section of the video posted by Pop Base, “But is it an offense to seat down during a snow though Like what if I feel tired ??” “Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???” one user said, while another wrote, “Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether?” “She shouldn't ask fans like that That's called arrogance,” one said.

“Even if they aren’t a wheelchair user, there are plenty of reasons someone could be sitting down at a concert. With me, when I stand for too long, all of the blood pools in my legs and it can cause me to pass out. My dad has Parkinson’s and his body gets overwhelmed easily. Someone could be dehydrated, or maybe they came right after a long shift working retail or at a hospital, which means they’ve been standing all day. I could understand if she asked “hey I noticed you’re sitting and I just wanted to make sure you’re ok. Do you need a water?” but asking why they’re sitting in an accusatory tone is rude asf,” one user said, while another wrote, “They paid for a seat that she doesn't want them sitting in? She keeps people waiting for hours and would chide them for sitting down? If I had all the money in the world I wouldn't go to her show. I wouldn't go if it were free.” “So people pay money for her concert and can't even sit?” one wrote.