‘Taylor Swift is a far more talented musician than Madonna,’ says Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Taylor Swift is the new Madonna? At least ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee does not think so. In a chat with Harpar's Bazaar, Sabyasachi said that he thinks Taylor Swift is a ‘more talented’ musician than Madonna, but when it comes to marketing, there's few who can challenge what Madonna has created. (Also read: Sydney Eras Tour Day 3: Taylor Swift ‘stunned’ by fan reception, surprises with Haunted x Exile mashup) Taylor Swift and Madonna are two of the most well known musical artists of the generation.

What Sabyasachi said

The video was shared on Instagram by the official account of Harper's Bazar, India. When Sabyasachi was asked whether he thinks Taylor Swift is the new Madonna, he said: “I don't think so. Taylor is a far more talented musician than Madonna will ever be. But what Madonna did was learnt to package herself. I admire people who have the ability to build something out of nothing. For me, Madonna is an incredible case study in how you create business by being a great marketing genius. She had very little yet she achieved so much.”

User reactions

Sabyasachi's response did not sit well with many users, who called out the designer's comments for pitting two women in the industry against each other. Many also thought the question itself was unnecessary. A comment read, “Every generation has its Path breakers and Idols and that is great. At age 9 Madonna, MJ, Mariah changed my fate just because now times have changed dies not mean we need to compare. Rather respect each trail blazer, learn from them. Comparisons are for talkers not doers.”

Another comment said, “Let's give credit where it's due: Madonna's legacy is the foundation upon which these divas stand. They owe a debt of gratitude to the original queen of pop for paving the way. Just stating the facts!” “Why would you ask such question to a fashion designer?” asked another user.

Sabyasachi is one of the most sought after designers in the industry. Recently, he designed the golden saree look for Deepika Padukone at the BAFTA awards ceremony.

