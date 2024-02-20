Video shows Madonna falling off chair during Seattle performance, social media loves ‘how she played it off’

Madonna’s Seattle audience was in for a shock when she fell over while in a chairduring one of her performances at Climate Pledge Arena over the weekend. A video obtained by TMZ shows the 65-year-old Queen of Pop sitting on a chair while performing ‘Open Your Heart.’ A dancer is seen trying to drag the chair down a long section of the stage. However, the dancer unfortunately lost control of the chair, and both of them toppled over, falling over on their backs. Madonna fell off a chair while performing in Seattle (TMZ screenshot, @CollinRugg/X)

In another video posted to TikTok, Madonna seemed to look up at the dancer and smile after the fall. Many noted that the singer shrugged off the incident with a laugh.

‘She's got some muscles for her age’

The video was widely circulated on X. In the comment section of the video shared by Collin Rugg, a user said, “She didn't fall out of her chair. The high-heeler pulling the chair caused her to topple off. The fact that she stood herself back up without help tells me she's got some muscles for her age…” “Goodness, maybe that was a bad idea, Madonna!” one user said, while another wrote, “She played that off pretty well tbh”. “She is way too old for this ridiculous nonsense,” one user said, while another wrote, “Amazing, she is still electrifying on age 65. She is ageing backwards. She is a inspiration to a million. What a Legend. RESPECT”.

“I love how she played it off—just rolled over and kept singing,” said one user. “An artists craft is a delicate balance between spectacle and execution. Madonnas recent mishap serves as a poignant reminder of the fine line between creativity and safety in the pursuit of artistic expression,” said one, while another wrote, “Hopefully she is doing ok.. not a good idea of being pulled like that”.