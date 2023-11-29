NewJeans outperforms BTS’ Jungkook to rule Apple Music’s Global Year-End Chart with three hits

NewJeans is definitely emerging as one of the strongest 4th generation K-pop groups outpacing all the trendsetters one by one. Hybe's wealthiest female rookie group is soaring to global popularity with groundbreaking achievements on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein have now surpassed BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven to dominate the year-end chart of Apple Music. Three of their songs have danced their way into the top 100.

NewJeans dominates Apple Music’s Global Year-End Chart

NewJeans, Jungkook(X)

As per the data revealed by the music streaming platform, K-pop group NewJeans has registered three of their songs in the top 100 positions of the Apple Music Global chart. This includes Ditto at number 19, OMG at number 37, and Hype Boy at 64. On the other hand, Jungkook’s digital single Seven feat Latto acquired the 48th position in the chart.

NewJeans regions on top of Apple Music’s Korean chart

The streaming service also made available data on the most popular Korean songs streamed worldwide, and NewJeans is doing well in this market as well. Other than Ditto, OMG, and Hype Boy conquering the top three positions, Attention has marked its entry as number 5. LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE stands at number 6th position while IU’s I AM bags the fourth.

More about K-pop group NewJeans

NewJeans, under the management of Hybe's subsidiary ADOR, made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to win a BBMA in the year after their debut. The South Korean band previously garnered a lot of attention with their thrilling performance on the night of the event.

Beyond their musical pursuits, NewJeans boasts numerous brand endorsements. Minji represents the French luxury brand Chanel, Hanni serves as the face for Gucci and Giorgio Armani Beauty. Danielle is affiliated with Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and Burberry. Hyein collaborates with the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, while Haerin acts as the brand ambassador for DIOR jewelry.