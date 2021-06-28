Nick Jonas surprises woman wearing Jonas Brothers shirt on the street, fans say ‘I would have collapsed’

Singer Nick Jonas, while out for a drive, saw a fan wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. He stopped his car, called out to her and complimented her on her ‘nice shirt’. He also posed for a selfie with her.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Nick Jonas could be seen telling a woman, “Hey, nice shirt!” He then flipped the camera towards her and she was seen wearing a muscle tee with the Jonas Brothers on it. She was stunned as she repeatedly said, “Oh my God!” She took out her phone and asked him for a selfie, and he agreed. He also called her dog ‘very cute’.

Posting the video on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers.” Incidentally, the other two Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, could be seen in the backseat.

Fans were delighted by the clip. “Omg I could not possibly love this more,” one commented. “Thank you for taking the time to do this!!! If that had been me, I would have collapsed!!” another wrote. “This is what I always hope happens to me when I wear a jonas shirt. She’s really living my dream huh,” a third said.

The Jonas Brothers, formed in 2005, comprises Nick, Joe and Kevin. Although the band parted ways in 2013, they reunited in 2019 with the release of their single, Sucker. Currently, they are gearing up for their Remember This tour, which kicks off on August 20 in Las Vegas. They will also release a jointly written memoir titled Blood, in November.

Also read | Tony Kakkar reacts to criticism, says music has given him everything: ‘Bina khilono ke bachpan beeta hai’

Last month, Nick suffered a bike accident, which left him with a cracked rib, among other injuries. However, just days later, he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, was one of the presenters at the awards ceremony.