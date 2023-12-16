Nicki Minaj accidentally reveals her 'weight loss' secret during Instagram live

Fans are buzzing after Nicki Minaj's livestream revealed something unexpected behind her. The Trinidadian-born rapper/singer on December 15 held a live session after blasting the Billboard for slashing Pink Friday 2 sales. Last night, Nicki was celebrating her success and confidently addressing her critics on Instagram Live, even turning down Kanye West's request to clear the verse for All Body from his album Vultures. However, she encountered a minor hiccup.

Nicki Minaj’s live raises eyebrows with a potential Ozempic shot

In a recent Instagram Live session, viewers noticed two containers, potentially for syringes, in the background as Nicki Minaj discussed various topics. This accidental reveal sparked speculation among fans, suggesting that the containers might be used for storing Ozempic shots, a medication known for aiding weight loss. Despite the rumors, Nicki has not addressed the issue yet.

Nicki Minaj's Addiction Battle

On November 9, The Barbie World star made some shocking revelations about her addictions. The 40-year-old Queen of Rap disclosed her past use of Percocet in a recent cover article for Vogue's December issue. The Pink Friday 2 singer confirmed that she was previously prescribed the opioid to treat painful menstrual cramps and that she wasn’t aware of the drug's narcotic nature and potential for addiction. "Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make." Said Nicki during the interview.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 achievements

The rap queen Nicki Minaj is causing quite a stir with her album Pink Friday 2, which is topping charts all around the world. With a jump in sales across several platforms, the album is expected to land at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart for a possible second week. In its first week of release, Pink Friday 2 has received over 120.7 million Spotify plays.