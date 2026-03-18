Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Sarke Chunar row, says had 'no idea' about Hindi version: ‘No permission to use my image’
Nora Fatehi has distanced herself from the controversy around the song Sarke Chunar saying she had no idea about the Hindi version.
Actor Nora Fatehi has broken her silence on the ongoing row about her new song, Sarke Chunar, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. The song has been slammed for its allegedly vulgar lyrics with the I&B Minister assuring in the Parliament that a ban is in place on it. Now, Nora has addressed the controversy saying she only signed on to perform in the original Kannada version of the song and had no idea a Hindi version was slated for release.
Nora Fatehi distancers herself from Sarke Chunar row
Nora took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and shared a video in which she addressed the ongoing controversy. In the caption, the actor-dancer wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down 🙏🏽” Urging the fans to stop sharing the song, Nora added, “I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily.”
However, the actor advised people not to attack her in the garb of criticising the song. “On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate,” she wrote.
‘No permission taken to use it with my image’
The performer claimed that she did not sign on for the song’s Hindi version and no permission was taken to use her image in it. “Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and no permission was taken to use it with my image.”
All about the Sarke Chunar controversy
Sarke Chunar is originally a Kannada song. It was translated into Hindi by lyricist Raqueeb. He claimed he objected to the lyrics, and merely translated it. The song, which uses double entendre to describe sex in crude terms, is from the Kannada film, KD: The Devil. After backlash, the makers took down the video featuring Nora and Sanjay Dutt. The song has received considerable backlash from social media users, civil society members, and politicians, as well as performers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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