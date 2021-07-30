K-pop singer Seori reveals she listened to Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun when she was young: Exclusive

South Korean singer Seori has revealed that she is familiar with the Punjabi song Tunak Tunak Tun. The song, sung by Daler Mehendi, was released in the late 1990s and was a chartbuster.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, we asked Seori if she was familiar with Indian songs when she named Tunak Tunak Tun. "A song called Tunak Tunak Tun was used as a theme song on a very popular comedy show in Korea when I was young. I recently found out that it was an Indian song, and it is a very addictive and good song. It’s also a song that contains good memories," she said.

Seori isn't the only South Korean singer who has spoken about the song. In an interview with Rolling Stones India 2017, BTS leader RM had said, "I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14."

Seori also told us that the film Finding Mr. Destiny, starring Gong Yoo and Im Soo-jung, has painted a picture of India in her mind. The film, which was released in 2010, briefly features India. "There is a movie that I like. It’s a movie called Finding Kim Jong-Wook (Finding Mr. Destiny). It was so good that I watched it several times, and its background is in India. The romantic and mysterious part made me want to go to India. I’m interested in the mysteriousness of Indian instruments and music. I’m looking forward to knowing what kind of new influence I will get if I go," she said.

Noting that the pandemic has impacted the country severely, Seori said, "I know a lot of people are going through a lot of pain because of the pandemic. It truly breaks my heart. Even though the distance, I hope you won’t forget that I’m always praying for you. Looking forward to the day when we all get to go back to our everyday lives, I will also work hard to go and visit India."