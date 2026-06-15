Oliver Tree cheered for Brazil in World Cup 2026 in his last Instagram post days before death by helicopter crash

Singer, songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. According to CNN Brasil, Tree was among six people aboard two helicopters that reportedly collided over Rio de Janeiro's western zone. Authorities said all occupants were killed.

Oliver's last Instagram post

Oliver Tree's last Instagram post was flooded with messages from fans.

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Just a day ago, he had posted on Instagram. The 32-year-old, who was in Brazil on a world tour, posted a funny Instagram reel where he donned a Brazil jersey and showed his support for the Brazilian team at this year's World Cup. He scored a goal during a friendly game, had a mock haircut and also rode a bike! “American for the 1st time in Brazil,” read his caption.

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{{^usCountry}} In the comments section, fans all over the world sent their condolences and mourned his shocking death. One said, “Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. so sad you’re not here anymore.” “I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP,” said another. “The amount of people you helped Oliver you will never be forgotten. Love you bro. Thank you for everything,” read a comment. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments section, fans all over the world sent their condolences and mourned his shocking death. One said, “Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. so sad you’re not here anymore.” “I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP,” said another. “The amount of people you helped Oliver you will never be forgotten. Love you bro. Thank you for everything,” read a comment. More details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Oliver Tree rose to fame with the 2017 single When I'm Down, which landed him a deal with Atlantic Records the same year. It has since followed a stellar music career, with multiple studio albums and a dedicated following for his trademark alt-rock indie music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oliver Tree rose to fame with the 2017 single When I'm Down, which landed him a deal with Atlantic Records the same year. It has since followed a stellar music career, with multiple studio albums and a dedicated following for his trademark alt-rock indie music. {{/usCountry}}

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CNN Brazil cited the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro to confirm that the singer, born in Santa Cruz, California, was among the five passengers in one of the helicopters as it collided with another on Sunday morning. The other helicopter only had a pilot, who also died in the crash. Both the helicopters fell on an electric vehicle parking lot, starting a massive fire and wreaking havoc in the area. Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told them that the damage at the scene from the fire made it hard to determine how the accident unfolded.

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi was also among the six people killed in the helicopter collision on Sunday morning, as it was reported that they had identified all six victims in the crash. Gaspi, whose real name is Gasper Gaspar Prim, was on one of the helicopters with Oliver Tree and three others. They were passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale, and pilot Alexandre Souza.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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