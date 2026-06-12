Olivia Rodrigo-Louis Partridge dating again? Fact-checking claims as Robert Smith's young photos surface after duet

Olivia Rodrigo has come out with her third album titled - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. With the spotlight squarely on the 23-year-old singer, claims have been made that she's dating Louis Partridge again.

Olivia Rodrigo has come out with her third album titled - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.(AP)

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To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and neither Rodrigo nor Partridge have commented on the matter.

“Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are reportedly dating again,” one page posted, attaching a photo of the two side by side.

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{{^usCountry}} The post, made on June 9, has garnered around 11 million views already. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating again? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post, made on June 9, has garnered around 11 million views already. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating again? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the post gaining massive traction, it does not seem like Partridge and Rodrigo are dating. The page that put up the post initially is titled Buzz Crave and defines itself as a parody or satirical website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the post gaining massive traction, it does not seem like Partridge and Rodrigo are dating. The page that put up the post initially is titled Buzz Crave and defines itself as a parody or satirical website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, interest in Partridge has grown after Rodrigo released her new album since fans believe the track Stupid Song has references to the singer's relationship with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, interest in Partridge has grown after Rodrigo released her new album since fans believe the track Stupid Song has references to the singer's relationship with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Olivia Rodrigo outfit backlash: What is the babydoll dress controversy as Good 4 U singer makes big statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Olivia Rodrigo outfit backlash: What is the babydoll dress controversy as Good 4 U singer makes big statement {{/usCountry}}

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Verses like “You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame / You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name / I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake / And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say,” and, “Every night like the one before / Dream of you from like 1 to 4 / Positively and truly sure / Nobody’s wanted somebody more,” show Rodrigo's infatuation, as per Elle.

Speaking to Dazed about this album, Rodrigo had said it was based on ‘my first time being in an adult relationship; it’s me discovering what romantic love looks like in real time. I’ve been in relationships before that were really exciting and tumultuous in a teenage way, but this was my first time being in a real, ‘big girl’ relationship. And when you’re in an intimate relationship, it holds up a mirror and shows you parts of yourself that you would never normally see. That was an endless source of inspiration—something that I’m still mining.’

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Thus, without naming Partridge, she made her intentions rather clear, as per fans. One even asked on X “so what’s ur thoughts on louis partridge after listening to the album ???”.

Rodrigo and Partridge began dating in October 2023 and rumors of their split surfaced in December 2025. Partridge is known for the Enola Holmes movies on Netflix, apart from roles in Medici, Pan, and Paddington 2.

However, the new album didn't just bring focus on Partridge, but another celebrity as well.

Rodrigo performed ‘what’s wrong with me’ - a duet track with The Cure's Robert Smith. Smith was all praises for Rodrigo after the performance, even calling her ‘fantastic’. “I genuinely love what she does. I’m slightly in awe of how easy she finds it all,” he said. With the release of the new album, several younger photos of Smith, now 67, has also surfaced online.

Robert Smith young photos surface

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Younger photos of Smith surfaced after he collaborated with Rodrigo. She's made no secret of the fact that she's a fan of Smith and his band The Cure, known for hit tracks like Pictures of You.

One person sharing a photo of Smith wrote “As a younger lad, Robert Smith looked very much like a young John Cusack.”

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Another photo was shared.

“The Robert Smith feature is perfect,” the person sharing the photo commented.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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