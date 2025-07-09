Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist reveals she pays for her band and crew's therapy while on tour, leaves fans impressed

Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist, Daisy Spencer is all praises when it comes to the young pop star's sense of empathy and consideration for those she is working with. During her appearance on The StageLeft Podcast, Daisy, 31, revealed how Olivia, in collaboration with her tour manager Marty Hom, made sure that everyone touring with her had access to free therapy. Olivia Rodrigo reportedly pays for her band and crew to see therapists when on tour(Photo: X)

A grateful Daisy revealed, "I have never had anything like that...Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour. Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive". And what's her parting shot for her 22-year-old boss? "Literally (is) the dreamiest boss of all time", expressed Daisy.

Olivia, not just by her actions, but at a more perceptive level too, is no stranger to how important therapy can prove to be in changing one's life, what with her father Chris Rodrigo, being a family therapist. During a 2021 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Olivia spoke about her own mental health, clarifying how many fans often misinterpret the yearning and growing pains-vibe of her music to be her core personality. She said, "A lot of people think, listening to my music, that I'm a really sad, depressed person and that couldn't be farther from the truth", clarifying, "Definitely not at all crying on my bedroom floor all the time. But it's fun to write about stuff like that — like if I was just writing about how I was happy, going to get my iced latte every morning, nobody would listen to it, it wouldn't be interesting".

On the professional front, Olivia has been rather busy, wrapping up the Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America legs of her Guts world tour, which commenced last year in February, running up to her appearances in the festival circuit, the most recent one being her Glastonbury performance along side The Cure's Robert Smith.

