Padmini Kolhapure reveals Asha Bhosle has 'broken down' after Lata Mangeshkar's death: 'We are all shaken'

Lata Mangeshkar's great niece actor Padmini Kolhapure has revealed in a recent interview how the legendary singer's death has affected her younger sister, singer Asha Bhosle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padmini is Lata and Asha's great niece. Her grandmother and Lata and Asha's father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings. The actor spoke about the death of Lata in a recent interaction. "As much as death is the hardest truth or fact, we really felt that nothing is going to happen to her and she is always going to be with us. We are all shaken," she told Pinkvilla.

Talking about how Asha Bhosle is handling the loss of her sibling, Padmini said, "She is broken down." On Sunday, actor Anupam Kher had shared a photo of himself with Asha at her residence, hours after Lata's death. Anupam shared a black and white picture of them sitting together, as he held her hands while she smiled at him and he looked at her with sadness in his eyes. Anupam wrote on Instagram, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prem Rog actor fondly remembered Lata and her love for reality TV shows. "Even recently when I went and met her a couple of times, she was glued to the television set, would watch reality shows and was a great fan of many of them. She was in tune with what’s going on," said Padmini.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Padmini also revealed how her son--actor Priyaank Sharma--had reacted when he first learnt that he was related to Lata. She shared, “He couldn’t believe it. He was like ‘Is she my aaji (grandmother)'? He was ecstatic.”

Also read: Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar, dedicates her song

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to post-Covid complications. She suffered a multiple organ failure on Saturday night. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Apart from several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, her funeral was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON