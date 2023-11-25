Paige Spiranac defends Dolly Parton as singer faces backlash for wearing cheerleader outfit at 77

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton delivered a bold and powerful performance on Thanksgiving, November 23. The 77-year-old artist donned a daring Cowboys cheerleader outfit during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders game on Thursday. Taking to the stage in the iconic uniform, the country singer sang her hits like Jolene and 9 to 5 along with her own rendition of We Are The Champions by Queen. Despite her brilliant performance, Parton received flak online for her choice of outfit.

Paige Spiranac backs Dolly Parton

Paige Spiranac expressed her admiration for Dolly Parton(Instagram)

Netizens questioned Parton's decision to wear a cheerleader costume at the age of 77. The Islands and the Stream singer stirred a major debate on social media soon after her Thanksgiving halftime show. However, many came to her rescue and defended her choice of attire. Among those who backed the singer is former golfer Paige Spiranac, who is often labelled as the “world's hottest female golfer.” Spiranac is no stranger to the harsh realities of social media debates as she often deals with hate comments from those who question her bold outfits.

Taking to social media, the 30-year-old golf instructor expressed how she adores Parton. “Dolly Parton is 77 and wеaring whatеvеr thе hеll shе wants. I lovе hеr,” Spiranac wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Many agreed with the ex-golfer, lending their support to the country icon. One fan wrote, “Dolly Parton is truly iconic and her ability to be herself at any age is inspiring. Embracing individuality is a timeless beauty.”

Another said, “Honestly, her body is unreal for 77. I mean, having millions helps that, but still.” One more fan commented, “One of the very few “stars” you’ll ever meet who is as nice as you’d think she might be. Instantly likeable.” Yet another said, “You two are definitely kindred spirits! Also happy thanksgiving to you and yours!”

