Tom Cruise stepped in to stop his agent from being fired over pro-Palestine social media posts: Report

Tom Cruise showed support for his agent Maha Dakhil after she was made to step away from her leadership roles at talent agency CAA because she reposted Instagram Stories in support of Palestine. As per a report by Variety, Daha was relieved of her duties as co-chief of the motion pictures department, though she was allowed to remain an agent after her client, Tom Cruise, made it known to CAA that he was backing her. Also read: Gal Gadot under fire for organising Hamas footage screening in US Tom Cruise met with Maha Dakhil to show support amid controversy over her social media posts. (File Photo/ AFP)

As per the report, Tom Cruise met with Maha Dakhil at her CAA office on November 15. A source told the portal that Tom 'took the rare step of going in person to show support for his embattled agent'.

What Maha had posted

Maha Dakhil, one of talent agency CAA's top agents, had ignited a firestorm with her Instagram posts last month, including one that said, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” She the faced internal backlash and resigned from the agency’s board after she also reposted an image on Instagram that read, in part, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” She had added in the caption, “That’s the line for me.”

After backlash from within and also rivals agencies, Maha Dakhil had deleted both images and made a public apology. “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram Story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace,” Maha had said in a statement to Variety in October.

Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency

Maha is not the only one dividing Hollywood amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Hollywood talent agency UTA dropped Susan Sarandon as a client after she spoke at a pro-Palestine rally recently, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed in a Deadline report.

The Oscar-winning actor attended several rallies in support of Palestine and drew criticism for saying, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

In remarks captured on video, Susan Sarandon encouraged others to keep speaking up in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war. “People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” she had said at the rally.

