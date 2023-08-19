Pink changes Britney Spears lyrics in song during concert, extends support amid divorce: Watch

Pink has extended her support to Britney Spears after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce. Pink changed the lyrics to her 2001 hit ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ which name-drops Spears during her Summer Carnival tour in Detroit, Michigan.

Instead of singing, “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” Pink sang the lyrics, “sweet Britney Spears.” A video of the incident was posted to Instagram.

Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Sam Asghari breaks his silence

Sam broke his silence after reports of the two heading for a divorce surfaced. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued, adding “sh** happens.” Sam said that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic],” so he asks “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Sam also made horrifying allegations against Britney, accusing her of violently attacking him while he was sleeping, giving him a black eye. Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. This was around the time Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Sources told TMZ that Sam “frequently complained” that Britney became physical during their relationship. As per an insider, they were involved in multiple fights where security had to intervene. For the alleged attack in question, however, no security was involved.

