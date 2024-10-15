Pitbull teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, teaser out

Tanisk Bagchi is all set to bring a grand surprise for the audiences with his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The composer-singer is introducing American rapper Pitbull in the title-track of Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri starrer supernatural-comedy. Pitbull confirmed his collaboration with Tanishk and Diljit Dosanjh in the Anees Bazmee directorial and expressed excitement towards about the same. (Also read: Rooh Baba, Manjulika, Bhoothnath unite: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Amitabh Bachchan) Pitbull will feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track teaser released

Pitbull was quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Music has no borders, and this track is proof of that. Teaming up with Tanishk and Diljit for this project was fire. I can’t wait to see the response from India—let’s make history!” While sharing the teaser of the title track on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab…Diljit x Pitbull (ghost emoji) N the OG NEERAJ Get Ready for the #SpookySlide (call me hand emoji).” The promo shows Kartik Aaryan lip-syncing and dancing while his collaboration with Diljit and Pitbull is mentioned in the caption.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Pitbul in a Bhool Bhulaiyaa track was not a collaboration I was expecting! (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Rooh Baba goes Global !! (call me hand, fire and blessings emojis) The Globe to Zig Zag now (call me hand emoji).” A fan also commented, “Biggest Cracker of this Diwali is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Theatres can't wait to be Housefull all over (100 emoji).” A user wrote, “Biggest Cracker of this Diwali is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Theatres can't wait to be Housefull all over.”

Pitbull-Diljit collaboration in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Five years ago, Pitbull had also collaborated with Guru Randhawa for Slowly Slowly. Diljit has sung many popular tracks this year, including Naina from Crew, Prabhas’ Bhairava Anthem in Kalki 2898 AD and Chal Kudiye from Alia Bhatt's recent release Jigra. This is the first time the duo will be collaborating on a Hindi film.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024. Apart from Kartik and Triptii, the horror-comedy also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters.