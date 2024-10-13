Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again clash: ‘Main unki bhi film dekhne jaaunga’

Ever since it was announced that both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are releasing on Diwali, one of the biggest debates on the internet was who will win this box office clash of the year. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulikas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror comedy. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Singham Again, on the other hand, marks the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s hit cop universe. It also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in an ensemble star cast. Both films belong to beloved movie franchises that fans all across the country have eagerly been waiting for! Well, Kartik has now broken his silence on this epic clash. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again will clash at the box office this Diwali

During a recent promotional event for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik shared, “Diwali itni badi holiday hai. I think do filmein aaram se chal sakti hain. Aur unka Singham Again ka action genre hai, humara horror comedy genre hai.” Kartik revealed that as a movie-goer himself, he believes that two films releasing together in theatres is like a festival for all. Especially at a time when there are fewer Bollywood releases nowadays. He explained, “Abhi yahan par Diwali ke time par do aisi filmein aa rahi hain jiska I think audience dono filmon ka besabri se intezaar kar rahi hain. Mujhe unki bhi film pasand hai, main unki bhi film dekhne jaaunga. I hope aap humaari bhi film dekhne jaayein. Aur dono filmein chalne ka bohot scope hai.”

Kartik further shared that he does not see this clash as a ‘versus’. Instead, he is concentrating on the Rooh Baba vs Majnulika clash in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor also added that he is a big fan of Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, their cop universe and everybody associated with the Singham franchise. Back in 2022, when Kartik made his debut in the horror comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans had crowned him as ‘janta ka superstar’. He is truly living up to the title with this humble response today.

Well, the release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 together this Diwali is no less than a buffet for movie lovers! How excited are you?