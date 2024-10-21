New Delhi, Music band Ballimaaraan, led by singer-actor Piyush Mishra, will hit the roads on a four-month tour starting from November 9 in Kolkata, the group announced at a curtain raiser here on Monday. Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan band to go on India tour from November 9

The band will travel across 15 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Thane, Raipur, and Hyderabad.

At the end of the “Udankhatola” tour, co-produced by Tamboo Entertainment and Thinking Hats, Mishra will launch his debut album of the same name.

Speaking at the event, Mishra talked about the band, its process of making new songs and working as a family.

“It’s not a band, it’s a family. Everybody in this band of 14 people sings with each other and for each other. It’s not just my band, it belongs to all of them. All the songs are written by everybody’s contribution and everybody has an equal right to say when I am not right and I accept that,” the 62-year-old said.

The NSD-alumni is known for the socially-conscious lyrics of his songs, including "Aarambh" and "Duniya" in "Gulaal", "Ik Bagal" in "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Ghar" and "Husna" in Coke Studio.

The Ballimaaraan band, which was started in 2016, has Nishant Agarwal on guitar, Varun Gupta on percussion, Yohaan Samuel Pissurlenker on bass guitar, Shreyas Iyer on drums, Natasha Pinto on keyboard, Harshit Shankar on flute, and Nastya Saraswati on saxophone and clarinet.

Mishra said that there will be five new songs that were composed in the last one year.

“In a show of nearly two hours, we cannot perform all the songs. So at times we skip a few here and add a few there to cover all the songs,” the “Gangs of Wasseypur” actor said.

Rahul Gandhi, ceo of Tamboo Entertainment, said that his idea behind Ballimaaraan has always been about making the audience experience something new and unique.

"The name of this tour is itself an ode to Piyush Mishra and his genius mind, which is always restless, a flying machine, soaring freely through the realms of life. It reflects his insatiable thirst for exploration and constant endeavour to experiment with his craft. This tour is a manifestation of that flight - a journey through his thoughts, memories, and craft," Gandhi said.

After culminating on March 2 in Kanpur, the “Udankhatola” tour will travel to the US, Canada and the UK. The dates for the international leg of the tour are yet to be finalised.

