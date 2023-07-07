'Please Be Kind', John Mayers cautions fans as object throwing incidents grow at concerts

Eminent American musician and songwriter John Mayer recently took to Twitter with a simple yet thought-provoking post that read, "Please be kind" to usher the issue of throwing random objects toward the performer during a live concert.

John Mayer calls for kindness in the face of concert object-throwing incidents. (Image Credit: Twitter/ John Mayer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 45-year-old singer's tweet carries a deeper meaning and serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion.

In recent months, there have been unfortunate instances of concert-goers throwing objects at artists while they perform on stage.

These incidents, which can range from harmless objects to potentially dangerous projectiles, not only pose a safety risk but also have a profound impact on the artists themselves.

Artists such as Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink, have faced similar instances where random things are thrown at them.

Drake, who was almost hit by a random phone. But, no injury by the incident.

ALSO READ| | Drake's tour opener features hologram of younger self and near miss with fan's phone throw

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A rigid object hits Ballerini’s face during a show, though no serious harm was done.

Rexha experienced a phone hitting her face during a show, and suffered severe injuries requiring stitches.

A fan tossed a bag containing their mother’s ashes towards Pink. The eminent singer expressed her mixed reactions to the incident.

ALSO READ| | Pink stunned as fan throws mother's ashes on stage during London concert at Hyde Park | Video | Video

Mayer's "Please be kind" tweet resonated with fans and the wider public alike because it addresses the more significant issue of treating one another with respect and understanding.

The entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and performers, relies on the support and appreciation of their fans. Mayer's call for kindness reminds artists that they are human beings with emotions, vulnerabilities, and the need to feel safe in their work environments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor Swift and John Mayer, are both known for their sweet and goofy relationship.

Swift, who recently ended her long-term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, has been linked to musician Matt Healy. These romantic entanglements have coincided with Swift's ongoing Eras Tour and the upcoming release of a new version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

In light of her past experiences, Swift has issued a warning to her fans, urging them not to engage in any bullying directed towards Mayer, as was the case during the re-release of her album Red.

Mayer, who previously dated Katy Perry, has been focusing on his music career since their split in 2014. With the release of his album Sob Rock last year, he is now preparing for a world tour alongside singer JP Saxe in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}