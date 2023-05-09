Pop sensation SEVENTEEN sweeps charts with tenth mini-album ‘FML’, dazzles fans with double title tracks

SEVENTEEN, the K-pop sensation, has once again proven their unrivaled status by sweeping domestic and international music charts with their tenth mini-album, FML. The group's achievements have been nothing short of remarkable, having become the only artist to exceed three million copies sold on the first day of the album's release worldwide.

K-Pop superstars SEVENTEEN have completed their successful activities for their tenth mini-album, 'FML,' leaving behind a trail of records and messages of comfort and hope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, they set a new record for the highest Initial Chodong sales volume of a K-pop album, with 4,550,214 copies sold in the first week.

The album has also been a huge success in Japan, with SEVENTEEN ranking first on Oricon's weekly album chart for the aggregation period of April 24-30. Their success did not stop there, as FML took first place on Billboard Japan's "Artist 100," "Hot Album," "Downloaded Album," and "Top Album Sales" charts, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What makes this album even more special is that it is the first album with a double title song by SEVENTEEN after its debut. The music video for "F*ck My Life" showcased everyone gathering and leaving somewhere to find true happiness in a world full of misfortune. In contrast, the music video for "Super" showcased an impressive mega-crew performance, displaying the group's different charms.

After the release of the sound source, "Super" not only topped the Melon and Bugs real-time charts, which are major music sites in Korea but also topped the iTunes "Top Song" chart in a total of 36 countries/regions, including Singapore, the Philippines, Brazil, and India. It stood out on the global charts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | BLACKPINK's Lisa sets new Guinness world records for the K-pop universe

SEVENTEEN has proven that their success is not limited to Korea, and they continue to achieve new milestones. The group's tenth mini-album, FML, has delivered messages of comfort and hope, bringing joy to their fans worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON