Prime Video announces new docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, will trace singer's journey from Gurdaspur to Canada

Prime Video India has announced its upcoming docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. Based on the journey of the widely known musician, whose full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, the docuseries will shed light on the untold story of a self-made global musical phenomenon. (Also read: AP Dhillon shares old candid video, talks about those who move abroad like him: What these people do not realize is…)

His journey in the music industry

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind is set to premiere on Prime Video in August.

Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wildsheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four-part docuseries delves into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and the journey of his rise in the music industry, turning into AP Dhillon. The series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation. Through a combination of his personal accounts and interviews with his close-knit circle of family and friends, this series offers a genuine insight into Dhillon’s life, motivations, and journey, taking the viewers deep into the singer's world, following him on a global expedition, both on and off the stage.

What the docuseries promises

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, shared that the docuseries will take a deep dive into the world of Punjabi hip-hop, and said, “Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing. PASSION Pictures, Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records have created a docu-series that is going to unveil the never-before-seen facets of AP Dhillon that we’re certain fans and customers across the world would enjoy watching just as much as they enjoy his music.”

Amy Foster, executive producer, PASSION Pictures shared, "AP Dhillon is an icon of our times and a legend in the making. His is a story of grit and determination, friendship and brotherhood, and staying true to your own creative vision at any cost. It’s a story that will engage and inspire young and old alike. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a unique series with unprecedented access that dives into the making of the music, the challenge of putting on a tour, and the heart of the man himself. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Wild Sheep Content to bring this truly global success story to viewers across the world.”

Meanwhile, Erik Barmack, executive producer, Wild Sheep Content, said, "AP Dhillon and the entire team at Run-Up Records have redefined Punjabi music and put it on the global map like never before. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind traces this journey and gives the viewers a look into what goes behind the scenes. It has been an exciting ride and I am glad to have partnered with Prime Video for this. We’re looking forward to giving fans across the world, a glimpse into the man behind the music.”

The docuseries will premiere on Prime Video India on August 18.

