Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and has already made a stunning comeback appearance. After months in London, she arrived in Los Angeles and accompanied her husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka, who was also a presenter at the awards, shared pictures of her nude and shimmery outfit on Instagram. She wore a Dolce and Gabbana dress with Bulgari jewels to the event. In one picture, she was seen with Nick by her side as they look into each other's eyes. He wore a green pair of pants, shirt and jacket.

The actor was also seen in a video showing how her sparkly outfit cast thousands of reflections as she sat in her car, in the sun. She can be heard laughing as someone else captured the video.

More videos show Nick and Priyanka sharing a kiss on the red carpet and him fixing her dress. See pictures and videos here:

It was reported that she would be presenting the awards at the show with Nick to help him with his recent injury and to give him support. A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."

Nick recently got hospitalised following a road accident in which he cracked his rib. He performed at the awards with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, along with Marshmello, who released a single together, Leave Before You Love Me, on Thursday.

The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for top Billboard 200 album, along with Lil Baby. Unlike other awards shows where committees determine nominees, the Billboard Awards' finalists are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement. The nominees for the 51 categories are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.