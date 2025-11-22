Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in tragic road accident at 37

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu has died at the age of 37. As per PNC News, the singer died in a road accident which took place late Friday evening. The incident happened when his vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village Khiala. Harman Sidhu died on the spot after the car accident.

Harman Sidhu was on his way back home when this horrific accident happened. The singer died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, confirmed the police officials.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed. His body was then taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. The singer's family was also informed. This is a developing story. More details on the singer's death are awaited.

Harman Sidhu rose to fame with his hit cassette track Paper Te Pyaar. The track earned him widespread recognition and also made him a known stage performer. He also collaborated with singer Miss Pooja on several music albums, which then increased his popularity. Some of his other songs include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia. Harman is survived by his wife and young daughter.

In 2018, the singer was arrested along with his friends for carrying drugs. They were remanded in one-day police custody by a local court. The police spokesperson Surjeet Singh had said during that time, “During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he has been a drug addict for the past six to seven months. He purchases the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate it costs very high in Punjab and Haryana.”