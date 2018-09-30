Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu arrested with heroin in Sirsa, remanded in police custody

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu and his four friends who were arrested with 52.1 gm heroin in Sirsa on Saturday, was remanded in one-day police custody by a local court on Sunday.

The court sent his four associates, including a patwari, to judicial custody.

Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said, “During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he has been a drug addict for the past six to seven months. He purchases the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate it costs very high in Punjab and Haryana.”

“Having got Sidhu’s remand, police will now take him to Delhi to arrest the Nigerian supplier,” he added.

Sidhu, a resident of Mansa district of Punjab, and his four friends — Ramnik Singh, a patwari posted in Mansa, and Surjit Singh, Manoj Kumar and Anurag of Sirsa — were arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Sirsa police with the contraband on Saturday.

Notably, Sidhu had sung a song ‘Chitta’ in 2015, wherein he speaks of the ill effects of drug addiction.

Inspector Dale Ram, in-charge of the CIA, Sirsa, said, “We got a tip-off that the accused were coming in a Honda City car from Fatehabad side.”

He added, “When our team spotted near Bhawdin toll plaza, they asked its driver to stop, but he tried to speed away. However, the team chased and nabbed them. They searched the car and recovered 52.1gm heroin. The car belongs to Harman Sidhu.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 21:56 IST