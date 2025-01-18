Menu Explore
Rapper Busta Rhymes accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face, charged with third-degree assault

AP | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 18, 2025 09:37 AM IST

The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling on the left side of his face, according to police.

Rapper Busta Rhymes has been accused of repeatedly punching another man in the face, police said Friday. His legal name is Trevor Smith. (Also Read | Busta Rhymes slammed for cursing out fans using their phones at Essence Festival)

Busta Rhymes is known for songs such as Break Ya Neck and Touch It.(REUTERS)
Busta Rhymes is known for songs such as Break Ya Neck and Touch It.(REUTERS)

Police said Busta was issued a desk appearance ticket for third-degree assault, a misdemeanour, on Tuesday related to an incident in Brooklyn, New York, on January 10.

Police officers responding to a 911 call in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighbourhood that evening said a 50-year-old man told them he was arguing with another man who punched him in the face multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling on the left side of his face, according to police.

The Brooklyn district attorney's office said Busta was due in court on February 3, but had no further information. Busta, 52, is known for songs that include Break Ya Neck, Touch It and Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.

An email seeking comment was sent to a person believed to be Busta's publicist.

Busta received the Global Icon award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.

