Rapper Lil Jon confirms death of his son, Nathan Smith

LOS ANGELES, - American rapper Lil Jon said on Friday that his son, Nathan Smith, has died, the record producer confirmed in a joint statement with Smith’s mother.

"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” the statement said.

Lil Jon described his son as an “amazingly talented young man” who was a music producer, artist, engineer, and a New York University graduate.

“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days. Thank you to the entire Milton police department involved,” the “Snap Yo Fingers” rapper added.

A missing persons report was filed on Tuesday for Smith in Milton, Georgia, authorities said in a post on the Milton government website.

Police officials added that a broader search for Smith, also known by the stage name DJ Young Slade, led divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department to recover a body from a pond near his home on Friday.

"The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the post continued.

While no foul play is suspected, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will be investigating the events surrounding Smith’s death.

Lil Jon is a Grammy-winning rapper known for a string of chart-topping hits and collaborations, including “Get Low,” “Turn Down for What” and “Shots.”

