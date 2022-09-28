Home / Entertainment / Music / Remembering Late Mangeshkar: 5 rare photos of her tying rakhi to Dilip Kumar, posing with little Bappi Lahiri in lap

Remembering Late Mangeshkar: 5 rare photos of her tying rakhi to Dilip Kumar, posing with little Bappi Lahiri in lap

music
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:45 AM IST

On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's 93rd birth anniversary, let's remember her through her five rare pictures with Bappi Lahiri, Meena Kumari, Dilip Kumar and others.

Here are some of Lata Mangeshkar's unseen pictures.
Here are some of Lata Mangeshkar's unseen pictures.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Lata Mangeshkar continues to live among her millions of fans through her evergreen songs and precious memories. The Nightingale of India died in February this year. Remembering her on her 93rd birth anniversary, here are five very rare, precious pictures from various stages of her life. (Also read: When young Sunidhi Chauhan sang in front of Lata Mangeshkar)

This rare black and white picture shows a young Lata Mangeshkar combing her long, curly dark hair with a comb. She was named Hema at the time of birth but was later renamed by her parents after a female character, Latika, in one of her father's plays, Bhav Bandhan.

Lata Mangeshkar considered Dilip Kumar her elder brother. The two had met for the first time in a train when Dilip said singers from Maharashtra are not so good at Urdu pronunciation. Lata was offended and didn't talk to him for 13 years. They ended the fight with Lata tying a rakhi to Dilip in 1970. On his death last year, Lata said, “Yusuf Bhai has left his little sister. His demise feels like end of an era. I am not able to grasp this news. I am very sad and at a loss of words. He has left her with memories and words.”

Bappi Lahiri died at 69, a few days after Lata's death in February this year. A rare photo shows a four-year-old Bappi sitting in Lata's lap. Lata's frequent collaborator Kishore Kumar was Bappi's maternal uncle. He seems to have met Lata through Kishore Kumar at such a young age.

Lata Mangeshkar sang several songs for Meena Kumari including almost all Pakeezah songs such as Inhin Logon Ne, Chalo Dildar Chalo, Chalte Chalke Yun Hi Koi, along with Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye, Kabhi To Milegi Kahin To Milegi, Aplam Chaplam and many others. A picture shows Meena Kumar staring at Lata as she records a song in a studio.

Lata once met George Harrison of the Beatles. The two legends probably met at Pandit Ravi Shankar's studio. He also signed an autograph for her.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lata mangeshkar dilip kumar meena kumari bappi lahiri + 2 more
lata mangeshkar dilip kumar meena kumari bappi lahiri + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out