Rihanna sparks retirement rumours again with her recent comment: ‘God had other plans…’

Rumours of Rihanna’s retirement have been going out and about and her recent statement was like gasoline to fire. In her native Barbados, she was deejaying at an event for the opening of the Fenty store. This is when she interacted with fans and dropped a bombshell statement. During a deejaying event in Barbados, Rihanna's remarks about her career sparked speculation about retirement.(ANI)

Rihanna’s statement amid retirement rumours

She addressed the crowd with “Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” as reported by Page Six. Previously, she promised to release new music. However, her statement had fans fearing that her retirement might be sooner than later. The singer continued, “I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic, and authentic to the things that I love. So, it doesn’t even feel like a job.”

Rihanna was once the richest female musician with a net worth of $1.4 billion, mainly from her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brands. However, last month, Taylor Swift surpassed her, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Taylor earned this through her music sales and successful concerts, according to Forbes.

Rihanna’s fans react to her statement

As the viral clip from the concert went viral on the social media, fans were quick to connect on it. One user wrote, “Y'all are the ones that's been living in delusion thinking she's ever going to put out an album again,she's been done with the music for a long time now." A second user wrote, “At this point I start to believe that she never liked music THAT much that she had to become a singer. She even said she wanted to be a psychologist in the first place and create businesses. F**k Jay Z and his roc nation.”

A third user wrote, “She said cherish the past cause it ain’t happening.” Another user wrote, “Rihanna really shouldn’t release any more music, Anti was the perfect album to leave off on and nothing she puts out now will satisfy yall and will be heavily criticized,” while another user wrote, “i feel like there is something very obvious with Rihanna and her music that most people are missing.”