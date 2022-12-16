RM poses for group pic with 200 BTS ARMY during Indigo live performance, J-Hope says: 'I almost fell for you'. Watch

BTS leader RM recently held a live performance of his latest album Indigo for a small crowd of 200 fans in Seoul’s Hongdae. Taking to its YouTube channel, Bantan TV on Thursday shared the video titled, RM Live in Seoul @Rolling Hall, from the concert. (Also Read | RM to hold Indigo performance with fans but minors can't attend)

RM performed the songs from his debut solo album Indigo live for the first time on December 5. At the beginning of the nearly an hour-long video, RM said, “Because this was my dream concert hall. Finally.” RM had performed as a teenager in Rolling Hall.

RM was joined by several of his Indigo collaborators at the special concert. Paul Cobain joined for his verse on Closer, Colde performed his part in Hectic, Kim Sawol appeared for Forg_tful, and Youjeen for Wild Flower. After performing songs from Indigo, RM also treated BTS ARMY to a few of his solo songs including Persona and Sexy Nukim.

During the concert, talking about his fellow BTS member J-Hope, RM said, "I miss him." A few minutes later, J-Hope took to Weverse and shared a picture. He wrote, "Namjoon is the best! When you danced Sexy Nukim, I almost fell for you." RM also posed with the fans for a group photo. The rapper sat and leaned back towards the audience as fans posed near him.

Reacting to the presence of only 200 fans at the performance and the group photo, a BTS ARMY wrote on Twitter, "I'm just curious about 3 things: 1) how good smelling is RM? (he's so close to the ARMYs, I'm jealous!); 2) who got his water bottle (he just left it on stage, in front of ARMYs); and 3) how does that silhouette in the white shirt look like? (sooo sexyyy)."

Another person commented, "I'm not one of those lucky armys who got to go the theater with bangtan before and now this." "He's really leaning on them huh. They're so lucky, God really have his favourite children," read a tweet

Last month, BTS agency BigHit Music had announced RM's show on Weverse. A part of the statement read, "Hello. This is your BTS fan club manager. We have a variety of content planned for the promotions for RM’s solo album Indigo and we would like to invite ARMY who love and adore our artist to participate in one of the events: a small performance video recording that engages closely with the audience."

