Royal family ‘turned a blind eye’ to Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's murder, book claims

Omid Scobie's forthcoming book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival," creates waves as its publication date approaches. The book is full of outrageous claims about the Royal Family, such as the alleged "rift" between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's revelation to King Charles of two royal family members who have been labeled "racist." According to recent claims, the Royal family "chose to completely ignore" the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the nation.

Royals silent on Black Lives Matter despite global uproar

Queen Elizabeth II gestures as she stands with other members of the Royal Family on Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour' at Horse Guards Parade in London. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. AFP/Leon Neal

As per Pagesix, who got their hands on the advance copy of Endgame, journalist and author Omid Scobie, claims that the Royals never intended to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement from the start. Stressing how unexpected the Royal Palace's actions become when addressing issues of caste, race, etc., the author said “During my years covering the royals I have regularly been surprised by the Palace’s blasé attitude when it comes to anything to do with race, racism, or the issues that impact those from minority backgrounds,”.

The author claims that turmoil spread to London's streets due to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which began in the United States and sparked rallies around the world. He further adds “A global civil rights issue was forcing change around the world, but the royal family chose to completely ignore it,”

The book explains how the Royal family made the decision to be mute and utterly ignorant regardless of multiple attempts at contact or even just one word on the subject. Though they moved quickly enough to deal with other problems. “No matter how frequently I sent emails or made phone calls to the Buckingham Palace communications team (especially during the peak of the BLM marches), my inquiries about whether we might witness any acknowledgment from family members regarding this significant moment were consistently ignored. While they did respond to my other queries, they notably remained silent on this particular matter.”

Lastly, the allegations focused on scrutinizing how various political leaders and parties addressed the issue. However, when the close sources within the family were questioned about these claims, they reportedly dismissed them, asserting that the author was merely seeking a 'headline.” “The Palace famously stays away from anything it considers political, but unlike the political intricacies involved with the movement in the United States, BLM support in Britain simply meant standing up to and against racism.”

What is the BLM movement?

For those who are not aware, Derek Chauvin, an old White police officer, shot George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The horrible incident sparked major racial justice protests around the country, which fueled the growth of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

