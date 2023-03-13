RRR's Naatu Naatu performance gets standing ovation at Oscars, Deepika Padukone introduces it; Priyanka Chopra cheers

It was a proud moment for India as the performance of the hit RRR song, Naatu Naatu, got a standing ovation from the audience at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song garnering applause from the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Deepika Padukone, dressed in a black dress, introduced the performance amid cheers from the people. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)

The performance saw a squadron of dancers grooving with high energy. Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr sat in the audience and cheered for the singers. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by Rahul and Kaala, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and cheered for Naatu Naatu virtually. The actor watched it from her home on TV and shared a clip. She wrote, "Wohooo!!! Amazing! #rrr #standingovation (clapping hands emoji). @theacademy (pleading face, red heart, national flag folding hands emojis)." She also tagged the RRR team on her social media platforms.

The song, from the SS Rajamouli directorial epic, is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. The foot-tapping fun number competes with Tell It Like a Woman from the movie of the same name, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier, talking about performing the Oscar-nominated track, Kaala said they are grateful to the Academy for giving the singers an opportunity to perform Naatu Naatu on the stage. "It's going to be fun. There's going to be lots of dance and energy. RRR is very rooted in its nativity. The most beautiful part of Oscars is that everyone comes and represents their culture and art forms," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet.

Earlier, speaking with KTLA, Jr NTR had talked about whether he will dance to Naatu Naatu. "I don't think that's happening. I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to rehearse. Because we don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world and go unprepared. So, we were busy, I was busy and so was maybe Charan busy with a lot of prior commitments back home. So, I don't think we will be performing but our music director (MM) Keeravani, the singers of the song Rahul (Sipligunj), and my brother (Kaala) Bhairava, they will be performing the song," he had said.

