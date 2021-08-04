Run BTS episode 145: V's 'Taechwita' leaves members and ARMY in splits, Jimin kicks Suga

Run BTS returned after a month-long hiatus and it took fans to the Joseon Dynasty era for a two-part episode. The 145th episode of the variety show featured the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - dressed in traditional hanboks as they were tasked to hunt down the ARMY headstone. During their hunt, they were also asked to identify the spy among them who broke it in the first place.

While the members blended into the theme well and performed the task at hand, BTS singer V took things a notch higher and brought back the famous 'Taechwita', which was first seen during the Daechwita performance at the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, for the episode.

The singer sported a fake moustache and carried a sword to truly experience the era. He even showed his sword off to fellow members, leaving everyone in splits. As the episode progressed, V helped Jungkook and Jimin with their clues and even protected Jungkook from the guards which won fans over. He also included the staff in his improv and jokingly asked them to call him 'master'.

The episode also featured Suga and Jimin's bickering. At the start of the episode, Jimin asked his fellow members to act dead when he pulls out the sword, borrowed from V. While everyone complied, Suga wasn't on board. Jimin playfully kicked him, leaving the rapper in splits.

Check out a few more highlights from Run BTS episode 145 that left fans talking below:

Run BTS had taken a month-long break as the members were busy with the promotions of their new track Permission to Dance. The song released on the occasion of ARMY Day, in July, and had debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. Their song Butter, which released in June, has topped the music chart for ninth time this week.