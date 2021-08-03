BTS: When Jimin, Jungkook resolved their fight in rain, Jin was reminded of K-dramas

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook once took a trip down memory lane and recalled a fight they once had. During the 2020 BTS Festa, when the members were asked if they were ever sorry or felt disappointed in the member sitting on their left side, Jungkook reminded Jimin of their fight.

At first, Jimin couldn't recall but then on listening to bits and parts he suddenly burst out laughing. Jimin said that the incident took place four to five years ago.

Jimin narrated the incident, "We had a fight in the practice studio on a rainy day. After the fight, I got so angry I told him, 'Do whatever you want' and left the room. I walked to our house. It was a 20-minute walk from the studio. Then I got a call from Jungkook, 'Jimin, I am so sorry'. I said, 'Don't call me'. It was 4-5 years ago, isn't it? I asked 'Where are you?'. He said 'I don't know'. So I said, 'Tell me where you are and I'll come get you'. He said, 'I don't know where I am'."





Jungkook said, "So I told you I would take a taxi." Jimin said, "Yes" and continued, "So I was waiting for him in the rain. When Jungkook arrived, I hugged him lightly like in Slam Dunk calling, 'Jungkook'. Reacting to the incident, Jin said, "It sounds like a drama."

BTS recently released two back-to-back English songs Butter and Permission to Dance. The members comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook imagine a pandemic-free and inclusive world in near future in the song.

Also Read | Mira Rajput smiles brightly as she poses with friend in latest post. See pic

Permission to Dance was released last month on ARMY Day. It debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. However, Butter has yet again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Permission to Dance took the ninth spot.