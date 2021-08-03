Mira Rajput smiles brightly as she poses with friend in latest post. See pic

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday gave fans a peek into her day out with a friend. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped a selfie in which she and her friend Sejal Kukreja Kumar posed for the camera.

In the picture, Mira Rajput wore a black floral outfit with purple and blue motifs. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair loose. Her friend wore a green top. She captioned the picture, "Hi honey (honey pot emoji) @sejalkkumar."

Taking to the comments section, Sejal wrote, "Love youuu! Meeting without #Vangoghdiscussions next." Fans also showered her with love and heaped praises on the two.





Mira regularly gives updates about her life to her fans on the social media platform. She often speaks about her children and also on keeping healthy. On Monday, she shared several pictures of herself and captioned it, "Oats on Gram Breakfast photo dump." It drew a reaction from her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter who commented, "Where are the oats." To this, Mira responded, "@ishaankhatter polished with the Gojis."

Last week, she had shared a photo on Instagram, wearing a black T-shirt paired with a bowl hat as she kept her hair loose. In the picture, she had closed her eyes and was smiling. She had captioned the post, "Cover me in sunshine" followed by a sun emoji. She seemingly drew inspiration from Willow Sage Hart, P!nk's song Cover Me In Sunshine for the caption. Reacting to it, Shahid commented, "Ditto zain" followed by a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Mira and Shahid have two children--four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015.

Earlier in an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira had spoken about co-parenting their children. "I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane...And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”