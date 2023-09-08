Sachin Tendulkar pens a ‘musical’ note for Asha Bhosle on her 90th birthday: Aapki aawaz ke saamne ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and singer Asha Bhosle have been vocal mutual admirers for years. The two icons share great camaraderie too. On her 90th birthday, Sachin shared a picture of him and his wife Anjali Tendulkar posing with Asha. He also penned a ‘musical’ note for the legendary singer (Also Read: Asha Bhosle cried when she heard Sudesh Bhosle sing SD Burman's song)

Sachin's musical note for Asha

Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar wish Asha Bhosle on her 90th birthday

Sachin took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to share a picture in which him and Anjali are posing with Asha. Sachin was seen in a dark blue shirt and Anjali opted a pink one. Asha is seen in a light blue sari with her signature red bindi and pearl necklace. She's holding a hand each of the Tendulkar couple while sitting, as Sachin and Anjali bend, pose and smile next to her.

Sachin's caption read, “Dear Asha Tai, Itne saalon se 'Chura Liya Hai' aapki awaaz ne jo dil ko, par aapki awaaz ke saamne, 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai'. Aapke gaanon par toh 'Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanware' aisa bhi sunne mein aaya hai. Aapka sangeet mein hona, aur usse hamari zindagi mein hona, hai sach much 'Sona Re'! Happy 90th birthday Tai! @ashabhosle”

Here, Sachin is referring to four iconic songs of Asha. Firstly, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko is from Nasir Hussain's 1977 musical Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Secondly, Dil Cheez Kya Hai is from Muzaffar Ali's 1981 period film Umrao Jaan. Thirdly, Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanvare is from Shakti Samanta's 1969 romantic film Aradhana. And lastly, O Mere Sona Re Sona is from Vijay Anand's 1966 musical thriller Teesri Manzil. These songs not only demonstrate Asha's range, but also her longevity.

About Asha Bhosle

Asha is the younger sister of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She started her career at the age of 9 in 1943 with the song Chala Chala Nav Bala in Marathi film Majha Bal. She started singing in Hindi cinema with the song Saawan Aaya in the film Chunariya (1948). Since then, she has sung hundreds of songs, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan from Gulzar's 1987 romantic film Ijazat, for which she won National Awards too.

