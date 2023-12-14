Salaar song Sooreede: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's first track is all about brotherhood

The first song from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been released. The makers of the film released the single in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Titled Sooreede in Telugu, the single talks about brotherhood and the bond between the lead characters, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (Also Read: Salaar producer says release date based on astrology, film is not a remake of Ugramm)

Salaar's first song out

Prithviraj and Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

The single has been titled Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke in Hindi, Aakaasha Gadiya in Kannada, Suryangam in Malayalam and Aagaasa Sooriyan in Tamil. With music composed by Ravi Basur, the Telugu version sees vocals by Harini Ivaturi and lyrics by Krishna Kanth (KK). While Ravi composed for all languages, the vocals and lyricists have been changed, depending on the language. Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole and Kinnal Raj have taken up the job in Kannada, Indulekha Warrier and Rajeev Govindan in Malayalam, Airaa Udupi and Madhurakavi in Tamil and Menuka Poudel and Riya Mukherjee in Hindi.

The video

The 3-minute-19-seconds-long lyrical video shows Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters, Deva and Varadha’s, journey since childhood. Towards the end of the video, Prithviraj’s character Varadha wakes up in a sweat while Prabhas’ character Deva assures him he’s watching over him. Later in the video, Varadha even goes to sleep on Deva’s lap, feeling assured by his presence. The video gives a glimpse of what Salaar would be like, especially when it comes to the bond shared by the lead characters.

“In a bus + window seat + rainy + earphones + missing someone on mind + This Masterpiece = Heaven,” wrote a fan reacting to the song, while another wrote, “Mind-blowing lyrics. All the best to SALAAR TEAM.”

About Salaar

Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar which is seeing a change of hands from father to son when it comes to power. However, when a coup is planned, Varadha seeks the help of his childhood friend Deva to restore supremacy.

