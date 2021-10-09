Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Salman Khan, Sajid celebrate late musician Wajid Khan's birthday, Iulia Vantur joins them. Watch
music

Salman Khan, Sajid celebrate late musician Wajid Khan's birthday, Iulia Vantur joins them. Watch

Salman Khan and Sajid cut a cake and sing the birthday song for late musician Wajid Khan. Iulia Vantur was also a part of the celebration. 
Salman Khan and Sajid Khan celebrate late Wajid Khan's birthday. 
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:06 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan and musician Sajid Khan celebrated the birthday of late musician Wajid Khan on Friday. Wajid died in June last year at the age of 42.

In a video shared by his brother Sajid on Instagram, he and Salman cut a cake and sing for the late artiste. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also seen beside him as they sing the birthday song. The song Kaise Bataye plays in the background of the video.

Sajid wrote in caption, “Kaise bataye Kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai WE LOVE YOU WAJID, the world loves you @beingsalmankhan #SajidWajid #Salmankhan #TaaleemMusic #HappyBirthday.”

Salman had closely worked with the Sajid-Wajid duo who gave music for many of his films including Sultan, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger. Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.

Once talking about how Salman had tears in his eyes after the death of Wajid, Sajid had told Bollywood Hungama, “Aasoo nikal aaye baat karte karte. Maine bhai se bola, bhai I am feeling Wajid yahin hai. Salman bhai bhi walk karke peeche chale gaye swimming pool ki taraf aur aasmaan mein dekh kar vo bhi rone lage (Tears started flowing down my eyes as I was talking. I told him, I feel that Wajid is with us right now. Salman walked back to the pool area and he looked up at the sky and started crying).”

Salman wrote on Twitter after Wajid's demise, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...” 

Sajid suffered from kidney-related ailments and reportedly underwent a kidney transplant as well.

salman khan wajid khan sajid wajid iulia vantur
