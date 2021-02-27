Sajid Khan on composing music for Radhe sans Wajid, calls Salman Khan 'our pillar of strength': 'He called us tigers'
- Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Actor Salman Khan has been in news for one of his upcoming films, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Composing music for the film is Sajid Khan, one half of the Sajid-Wajid musical duo. In a new interview, he said how he would forever be indebted to Salman for standing by him in difficult times after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Wajid died in June last year. He had been suffering from kidney related ailments. He was 42. Together, the brothers had composed multiple hit numbers for Salman including Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger), Hud Hud Dabangg (Dabangg), and Soni De nakhre (Partner) to name a few.
Speaking to Mid Day, Sajid said how Salman has stood like a rock behind him. “I want to thank Salman for being our pillar of strength. He always called us tigers. He still says that I have my own strengths and that I should continue doing good work. Without his support, it would have been difficult for me.”
In the same interview, Sajid also mentioned how he had been insisting that everybody continue to credit his work to Sajid-Wajid, even though his brother had died. “Nobody can change that. In fact, I have been requesting people to address me as Sajid-Wajid. We always jammed together, and it hurts me to even think thats he is gone, but we’re fighters. I’ll always work hard to keep our name shining.”
Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours
At the time of Wajid's death, music composer Salim Merchant had told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”
