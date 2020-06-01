Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42 of Covid-19

music

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died of Covid-19 at the age of 42. The news was shared by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar said that Sonu confirmed to him that the cause of Wajid’s death was Covid-19. “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2020

Condolences began pouring in. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7.”

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Composer Salim Merchant wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo wrote, “Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind - a Gr8 sport....”

Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind - a Gr8 sport....

@BeingSalmanKhan @singer_shaan @RameshTaurani — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 31, 2020

Singer Tulsi Kumar said that she was in ‘complete shock’ over the news. “This cannot be true ! I can’t believe that Wajid bhai has left us .. In state of complete shock ! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss,” she wrote on Twitter.

This cannot be true ! I can’t believe that Wajid bhai has left us .. In state of complete shock ! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace 🙏 May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss — Tulsi Kumar #TereNaal (@TulsikumarTK) May 31, 2020

Sajid-Wajid started their career by composing music for Salman Khan and Kajol-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They have composed music for a number of Bollywood films such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.

