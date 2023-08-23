Sam Asghari ‘focused on moving on,' has shifted to new LA home after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is reportedly "focused on moving on" after filing for divorce from Britney Spears. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Sam is getting settled into his new place and focused on moving on. He is living at a luxury building in Los Angeles with valet service, a pool, a private park, a fitness center, a screening room, a tennis court, and more on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Another source said of his estranged wife, "Britney is trying to live her best life and take care of herself during this transition. She has friends who are rallying around her and encouraging her to keep moving forward. Britney and Sam have both been told that it is best to avoid any communication with each other right now."

Sam Asghari ‘couldn’t necessarily handle’ Britney Spears’ freedom

Meanwhile it was reported that Sam failed to “handle” Britney’s freedom after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021. Britney was freed from the legal guardianship of her father at the time, following which she reportedly started to live life on her own terms.

A source has now told Entertainment Today that Sam could not deal with Britney’s new ways of living. “Britney could be argumentative at times but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,” the insider said. “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

Another insider said, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.” The source added that Britney believed Sam “couldn’t necessarily handle” her freedom. “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again,” they said.

